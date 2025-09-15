76°F
Police: Pedestrian dies after entering traffic, getting struck by SUV in North Las Vegas

Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2025 - 12:51 am
 

A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in North Las Vegas left one person dead on Sunday, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a crash in the area of Craig Road and Donna Street around 8:15 p.m. and found a 40 to 50-year-old man with critical injuries and the driver of a Dodge Durango, the news release stated.

Medical personnel were also on scene and declared the man dead, police said.

The department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit took over the investigation and found that the Durango was traveling west on Craig Road, near Donna Street while the pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk on Craig Road heading north when he “entered the path” of the SUV, according to the news release.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

