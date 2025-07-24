Police: Pedestrian dies a week after he was struck by vehicle in Las Vegas

A 29-year-old pedestrian died Thursday, days after he was struck in a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A 29-year-old pedestrian died Thursday, a week after he was struck by vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police said a 2016 Toyota Rav4 was heading south on Decatur Boulevard near Harmon Avenue around 4 a.m. July 17. The man, whose name had not yet been released, was crossing Decatur outside of a marked crosswalk when he crossed into the path of the Rav4 and was struck, police said.

Medical personnel transported the pedestrian to the University Medical Center, where he died, police said. The 76-year-old driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remained under investigation, according to the release. The death was the 95th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.