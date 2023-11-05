Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon, according to police.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Just before 12:45 p.m., a man was struck by a 2010 Honda Pilot SUV while he walked down the sidewalk on Lake Mead Boulevard, east of the intersection with Decatur Boulevard, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The SUV veered off the road and was driving down the sidewalk when it hit him.

Police said the man was thrown into a dirt lot south of Lake Mead Boulevard, where emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver, 51-year-old Jose Ramirez, stayed at the scene and showed signs of prescription drug usage, according to police. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of driving under the influence resulting in death.

This was the 126th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.