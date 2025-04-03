55°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Police: Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas crash involving cargo van, sedan

Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Pedestrian dies nearly 4 weeks after east Las Vegas Valley crash
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man riding e-scooter dies in Las Vegas transit bus crash
Mohamed Alomari is reflected on his car window as he pumps gas at Rebel gas station on Tropican ...
Las Vegas gas prices have seen major spike; is relief on the way?
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Pedestrian killed in crash on Las Vegas freeway
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2025 - 7:37 pm
 

A pedestrian was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in the west Las Vegas Valley involving a cargo van and a sedan, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred around 5:42 p.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Loredo Street.

Northbound and southbound Rainbow and eastbound and westbound Loredo near the intersection are closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES