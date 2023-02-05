Police probe fatal crash on 215 Beltway near Summerlin

The fatal wreck was at the northbound 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Police are reporting an early Sunday fatal crash in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to a tweet posted by the Nevada Highway Patrol at about 3:45 a.m., the fatal wreck was at the northbound 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive, near Summerlin.

Northbound traffic was diverted off of the 215 at Flamingo Road.

