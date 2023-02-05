64°F
Police probe fatal crash on 215 Beltway near Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2023 - 9:12 am
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Police are reporting an early Sunday fatal crash in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to a tweet posted by the Nevada Highway Patrol at about 3:45 a.m., the fatal wreck was at the northbound 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive, near Summerlin.

Northbound traffic was diverted off of the 215 at Flamingo Road.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

