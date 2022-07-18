92°F
Police response closes Sunset Road

July 18, 2022 - 8:11 am
July 18, 2022 - 8:11 am
 
A Las Vegas Valley thoroughfare was closed Monday morning for a police response.

Sunset Road was closed in both directions near Decatur Boulevard as of 7:30 a.m. Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the closure stretched from Arville Road to Cameron Street.

Gordon said the response was for a person who had “scaled his way across a railroad bridge and is laying atop a cement pylon elevated about 20-30’ from the roadway.”

“Officers are on-scene attempting to persuade the male to come to safety,” police said. “It is not known at this time what exactly the male’s intention is.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

