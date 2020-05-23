Police seek driver after pedestrian hit by DUI driver, run over by 2nd vehicle

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding the driver of an unknown vehicle that ran over a pedestrian who had just been struck by another vehicle Friday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding the driver of an unknown vehicle that ran over a pedestrian who had just been struck by another vehicle Friday night.

The 67-year-old pedestrian died at a nearby hospital shortly after the 9:22 p.m. collision near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue.

“Evidence at the scene, video and witnesses’ statements indicated a 2003 Ford Escape was traveling south on Maryland Parkway south of the intersection with East Twain Avenue in the left of three travel lanes,” stated a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department preliminary crash report. “A 67-year-old pedestrian was crossing Maryland Parkway and was not in a crosswalk when he crossed the path of the approaching Ford. The right front of the Ford struck the pedestrian on his right side, forcing him to the ground. … while the pedestrian was on the ground, an unidentified vehicle drove over and dragged the pedestrian. The unknown vehicle failed to remain at the collision scene and is outstanding.”

The driver of the 2003 Ford Escape, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Lopes of Vallejo, California, was apprehended after a short foot pursuit and was taken to a hospital with survivable injuries, police said.

Lopes “exhibited indicators of impairment and was subsequently booked for applicable charges,” the report stated without specifying the exact charges.

The death was the 37th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three unidentified passengers who were in the Ford as well as the driver of the unknown vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the pedestrian after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.