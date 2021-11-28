Police suspect DUI after 2 children, man die in Nye County wreck

U.S. 95 northbound traffic south of Beatty remained stopped as of 4 p.m. after the late Sunday morning collision, state police said.

Three people, including two children, were killed Sunday after a man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into multiple vehicles in Nye County, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

Along with the children, one man died in the crash, Wellman said, while two others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

A silver Volvo heading north on U.S. Highway 95 near Nye County mile marker 27 “failed to maintain” the travel lane at 11:20 a.m., Wellman said. The Volvo first collided with a truck with a camper attached, then a GMC Yukon, but no one in those vehicles suffered injuries.

The Volvo then slammed into a grey Chrysler minivan, causing major damage. Three people sitting on the right side of the car were killed: a man in the passenger seat, a boy sitting behind him and a girl sitting behind the boy.

The woman driving the minivan and a boy seated behind her were taken to University Medical Center with had non-life threatening injuries, Wellman said.

Investigators found that the man driving the Volvo showed “signs of impairment.” He was arrested and taken to a hospital with “moderate injuries,” Wellman said, and was expected to be jailed in Nye County.

The highway remained closed in both directions as of 3 p.m., while investigators continue to work the scene.

