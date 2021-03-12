Police warn of slick roads in airport tunnel, across Las Vegas

Slick conditions in the McCarran International Airport connector tunnel early Friday have authorities warning motorists to use extra precautions driving in the area and to also prepare for possible delays.

Water at the intersection of South Arville Street and West Tropicana Avenue about 6:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021. (RTC Fast camera)

As of 6:45 a.m., two of three southbound lanes of the tunnel were closed due to water on roadways. Las Vegas police said anyone riding motorcycles should avoid the area.

“Two lanes have been closed due to some unsafe road conditions,” said police Lt. Jesse Roybal. “Officers are on scene to mitigate the traffic hazards at this time.”

Meanwhile, police reported slick road conditions throughout the valley due to early-morning rainfall that remained persistent well after sunrise. Police said they responded to seven crashes, four of them involving injuries, in the Las Vegas Valley in just 90 minutes as the clock approached 7:20 a.m.

