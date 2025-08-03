Police: Woman ejected, killed in high-speed North Las Vegas crash

The North Las Vegas police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a silver Toyota Sequoia that crashed into a wall near Clayton Street and Dorrell Lane, according to a press release.

A woman died early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash in North Las Vegas, police said.

The North Las Vegas police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a silver Toyota Sequoia that crashed into a wall near Clayton Street and Dorrell Lane, according to a press release. They found an adult woman outside the vehicle with critical injuries. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said the SUV was headed north on Clayton Street at a high rate of speed which it struck a curb, left the roadway and began to spin. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected before the vehicle hit a brick wall.

Investigators believe speed and failure to wear a seatbelt were factors in the crash.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released by police.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

