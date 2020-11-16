Portion of Desert Inn Road closed in all directions

Desert Inn Road between Valley View Boulevard and Paradise Road is closed in all directions, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Desert Inn Road between Valley View Boulevard and Paradise Road is closed in all directions, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

It is unclear why the road was closed Monday morning, but the Metropolitan Police Department reported at about 9:40 a.m. that it was investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred at Valley View and Spring Mountain Road.

“The driver was located and fled from officers on foot,” Metro said in a statement. “As the suspect was running, he ran into traffic and was struck by a vehicle. The suspect was transported to the hospital and the roads are closed in the area.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

