Portion of Strip to be reduced to 1 lane 24/7 for multiple days

Las Vegas Boulevard is seen looking south near Park Avenue on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Ve ...
Las Vegas Boulevard is seen looking south near Park Avenue on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A rendering of a Brightline West train that could be used on the planned Las Vegas-to-Southern ...
Brightline West: What you should know about the planned high-speed rail system
The Metropolitan Police Department closes the intersection of H Street and Bonanza Road after a ...
Bicyclist critical after being hit by car near downtown Las Vegas
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
Pedestrian critical after being stuck by car in Henderson
Drivers, beware: Parts of US 95, I-15 to get a makeover in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2024 - 3:30 pm
 

A portion of the Strip will be down to one travel lane for multiple days beginning this weekend.

Northbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Park and Harmon avenues will be down to one travel lane between 9 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Thursday, Clark County announced this week. The road restriction is needed for excavation and repaving work, as part of the larger multiyear Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project.

The majority of work on the project occurs during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday through Thursday.

Other travel restrictions tied to upcoming work on the project include:

— The Showcase parking garage and the service entrance to the garage between Target and Walgreens closed from 9 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

— The intersection of Aria and Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to east-west traffic between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

— All southbound left turn lanes from Las Vegas Boulevard to MGM Private Drive closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday.

— Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Park and Reno avenues to have two open lanes between midnight and 9 a.m. through June 21.

— Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon and Flamingo Road to have two open lanes between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday through June 14.

— Tropicana Avenue eastbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane to have two open lanes between 8:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. through June 7.

RTC bus stops affected during the work include stop 1405 on Las Vegas Boulevard northbound before Tropicana and stop 2812 on Tropicana eastbound after Las Vegas Boulevard.

This phase of the project is estimated to cost $56 million to complete. Added to previous phases of the project on the Strip between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road and between the 215 Beltway and Russell Road, the overall project cost sits at $150 million.

The multiphase project on Las Vegas Boulevard includes upgrading infrastructure between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway. Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, pedestrian crossings enhancements, traffic signal upgrades, LED street lighting, with smart poles, and updated median landscaping.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

