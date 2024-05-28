Portions of U.S. 95 to go down to 1 lane beginning this week

A pair of road projects on U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 will see new traffic restrictions beginning this week.

’100 deadliest days’ of the year are upon us: How you can stay safe

2 women die in crashes, man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas this weekend

Driver was going 131 mph before DUI arrest, Nevada Highway Patrol says

Motorists navigate on U.S. Highway 95, on Friday, March 10, 2023, as seen from Russell Road overpass in Henderson. Phase Five of the I-515/U.S. 95 corridor project began Sunday, March 12, 2023, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Drivers can expect delays beginning this week when work gets underway on a stretch of U.S. Highway 95.

The marathon work planned this weekend on a portion of U.S. 95 between Sunset Road in Henderson to Wyoming Avenue near east Las Vegas is the first of two separate major roadwork projects soon to get underway. The second project, involving work on Interstate 15, starts next week.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and running through 5 a.m. Monday, U.S. 95 northbound between Sunset and the Galleria Drive overpass will be down to one lane. U.S. 95 southbound lanes between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue also will be down to one lane during the closure period. The Sunset on-ramp to U.S. 95 northbound will be shuttered during the weekend work.

The weekend closure is planned to accomplish “an intense amount of work in a short period of time,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement. The work will mainly focus on critical pavement repairs between Sunset and Flamingo roads.

“Drivers should expect significant delays through the corridor, especially during peak times on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2,” Hopkins said. “If possible, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.”

The U.S. 95 Sunset to Wyoming project began in March 2023 and is scheduled for substantial completion in August.

The $46.8 million project includes concrete slab replacement and median barrier rail upgrades, along with stormwater upgrades, traffic signal, lighting and sign enhancements.

I-15 work

Next week’s work on I-15 in North Las Vegas will lead to portions of the interstate being reduced to one lane overnights between the 215 Beltway and Craig Road.

Starting Monday and running through June 21, I-15 north and southbound lanes on I-15 will be reduced to one lane at varying sections between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, NDOT announced Tuesday.

The overnight closures are needed for bridge repairs and paving along the stretch of I-15.

The project is planned for completion in July and includes a addressing damaged concrete, milling the road and adding an open-graded surface on ramps at I-15, according to NDOT. The project also includes reconstructing sections of Lamb Boulevard in the area.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.