Positive trend: 2025 sees lowest traffic death count in Nevada since 2021

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters work the area as numerous vehicles are involved in a deadly crash scene on West Cheyenne Avenue at North Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Last year saw 381 traffic-related deaths on roads around Nevada, marking the first time since 2021 that number did not surpass the 400 mark.

The 381 deaths were caused by 361 fatal crashes around the state, according to data released Wednesday by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. The total was 9 percent lower than the 420 people killed in crashes in 2024, and short of the the 406 seen in 2023, the 416 in 2022 and the 385 deaths in 2021.

“This decrease shows progress in making Nevada’s roads safer, while reminding us that every death on our roads is one too many, and we still have much work yet to do to ensure everyone arrives home safe,” the state office of traffic safety said in a statement. “As we begin the new year, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety reminds all drivers to practice safe driving year-round to prevent crashes, injuries, and fatalities on our roadways.

In Clark County, there were 239 traffic deaths, down 19 percent from 2024’s 296 fatalities. Deaths of vehicles occupants fell by 29 percent last year to 85, compared with the 120 in 2024. Fatalities of those not wearing seat belts in vehicles dropped by nearly 6 percent, going from 36 in 2024 to 34 last year.

Pedestrian deaths were also down in Southern Nevada, with 83 in 2025, down from the 97 seen the year prior. Motorcyclist deaths also dipped in 2025 with 58, compared with 62 in 2024. Deaths of those riding scooters, mopeds and all-terrain vehicles fell 83 percent, going from six in 2024 to 1 in 2025.

Bicyclist deaths rose slightly, with 12 last year versus the 11 in 2024. One of those bicyclists’ deaths was that of 12-year-old died as result of injuries from being struck by a school bus while riding her bike near Lied STEM Academy.

Statewide, pedestrian deaths fell by nearly 3 percent, with 111 in 2025, compared with 114 in 2024. Motorcyclists’ deaths saw no change, with 83 fatalities seen in both 2024 and last year. Bicyclists’ deaths in the state jumped from 16 in 2024 to 17 in 2025, or a 6 percent increase.

Washoe County, which includes Reno, saw a 38 percent jump in road fatalities, going from 50 in 2024 to 69 last year. Nye County saw a 55 percent decrease in traffic fatalities, with five last year, down from the 11 in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

