Reduced HOV lane hours to begin this week on I-15, US 95

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 11:24 am
 
Updated April 24, 2023 - 12:01 pm
HOV lanes, center, are seen as motorists navigate on Interstate 15 on April 10, 2023, in Las Ve ...
HOV lanes, center, are seen as motorists navigate on Interstate 15 on April 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Shorter carpool lane hours will be put into place this week on Interstate 15 and U.S Highway 95 in Las Vegas.

The new “high occupancy vehicle” lane hours that will go into effect Tuesday are between 6 and 8 a.m. and between 4 and 6 p.m. on weekdays. The lanes will be open to all on weekends.

This change was directed by the Nevada Department of Transportation’s board of directors earlier this month, shortening the current HOV lane hours of between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“To implement the new hours, NDOT crews will begin to change signage on U.S. 95 starting at 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday,” department spokesman Justin Hopkins said in an email. “Signage on I-15 will be replaced over the following two mornings – Wednesday and Thursday.”

Updating the signs on I-15 will require intermittent lane restrictions and impacts to medians or shoulders.

“It will take multiple overnight shifts to change over 50 static signs and potentially several days to reprogram Active Traffic Management signs to reflect the new hours,” Hopkins noted. “The new HOV hours of operation should be observed, even if the nearest sign still displays the previous regulations.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

