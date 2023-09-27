Reported gas leak triggers major delays for RTC commuters

“We were unable to start service as the facility was being inspected,” the agency said on its X account.

Bus riders prepare to board a Regional Transportation Commission bus at the Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, June 1, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Commuters on the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus routes are experiencing major delays Wednesday morning because of what the agency is calling “an alleged gas leak at one of our bus maintenance yards.”

“We were unable to start service as the facility was being inspected,” the agency said on its X account. “Please prepare for delays across the system. We sincerely apologize for the disruption. Please use rideRTC to track your bus.”

The agency says on its website that it carries more than 64 million riders per year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

