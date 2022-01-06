Road closures planned for Reid’s weekend memorial services

Roads throughout Las Vegas will be closed on Friday and Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Several road closures are planned throughout the Las Vegas Valley this weekend surrounding former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s memorial services.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Wednesday there will be closures on Russell Road near Harry Reid International Airport, the airport connector, the 215 Beltway to Interstate 15 and I-15 to Spring Mountain Road between 6 and 9 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, roads will be closed on I-15 from Spring Mountain Road to the Spaghetti Bowl between 9 and 11 a.m. Roads will be closed on I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to the 215 Beltway, the 215 Beltway to the airport connector and Russell Road near the airport from noon to 3 p.m.

The service for Reid is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas. Tickets for the memorial will be distributed through Reid’s office, not the venue.

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are among officials who will speak during the service. Obama will be delivering the eulogy for Reid, who died Dec. 28.

Police recommend planning alternative routes during these times.