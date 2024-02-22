Road closures to watch out for during Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon this weekend

The annual Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon returns this weekend, meaning motorists should expect traffic impacts on the Strip and downtown.

The races are split between Saturday’s 5K run in downtown Las Vegas and Sunday’s 10K and half marathon, which are run on the Strip and downtown.

Here’s a breakdown of the road closure tied to each day’s racing schedule.

Saturday

The 5K race downtown begins at 5 p.m. at the start line set for Bridger Avenue and 4th Street. Road closures for the race begin at 8 a.m., with all roads scheduled to reopen by 11 p.m.

Rolling road closures will occur on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Fremont Street and Carson and Garces avenues.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Ogden and and Bridger avenues between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The boulevard will also be closed between Bridger and Hover avenues between 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. for the southbound lanes and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the northbound lanes.

Sunday

The 10K race and half marathon start at 4:30 p.m. at Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard. There is a four hour time limit for participants to finish the race.

The following closures will be in effect Sunday with temporary staging for the start and finish line areas.

Between 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Park and Tropicana avenues and Park Avenue eastbound in front of Toshiba Plaza will be closed.

Between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday: Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue will be closed. There will be a single southbound access lane to Aria from the right turn lane from Harmon eastbound to Park Avenue westbound.

The race itself is being run on Las Vegas Boulevard between Russell Road and Carson Avenue downtown. Road closures tied to racing are staggered for various time frames.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Tropicana and Sunset Road.; Russell eastbound between Frank Sinatra Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard; Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Russell and Park Avenue.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between St. Louis Avenue/Main Street and Carson Avenue; Bridger Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and 7th Street; 7th Street between Bridger and Carson; and Carson between Las Vegas Boulevard and and 7th.

Between 2:30 and 10 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Sahara Avenue and St. Louis Avenue/Main Street.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Carson and Sahara.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Park and Flamingo; Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Flamingo and Spring Mountain; and Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Spring Mountain and Flamingo.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Sunset and Russell.

Associated Interstate 15 ramp closures:

Between 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: I-15 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Spring Mountain Road; I-15 southbound ramp to Sahara Avenue eastbound; I-15 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Charleston. Motorists can still access Charleston westbound from both I-15 ramps.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.: I-15 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Flamingo eastbound.

