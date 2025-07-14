109°F
Roads closed at Las Vegas intersection after crash involving bus and pedestrian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2025 - 4:29 pm
 

A crash involving a bus and a pedestrian happened around 3:12 p.m. on Monday near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Police say the pedestrian is in critical condition and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. The bus driver stayed at the scene of the crash and police said they do not suspect impairment at this time.

Road closures are impacting the intersection. Metro asks motorists to avoid the area.

