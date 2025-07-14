Roads closed at Las Vegas intersection after crash involving bus and pedestrian

A crash involving a bus and a pedestrian happened around 3:12 p.m. on Monday near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

215 to see weeks of lane, ramp closures near Las Vegas airport

One lane reopens after vehicle fire shut down parts of I-15, near Baker

A crash involving a bus and a pedestrian happened around 3:12 p.m. on Monday near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Police say the pedestrian is in critical condition and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. The bus driver stayed at the scene of the crash and police said they do not suspect impairment at this time.

Road closures are impacting the intersection. Metro asks motorists to avoid the area.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.