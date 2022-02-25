Rock ‘n’ Roll races lead to Strip, downtown road closures this weekend

As runners hit areas around Las Vegas including the Strip for the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas races this weekend, traffic surrounding the routes will be impacted.

Elite runners leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon along the Las Vegas Strip on Nov. 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There are three different races scheduled: a 5k run slated for Saturday downtown; and a 10k and half-marathon planned Sunday for areas up-and-down Las Vegas Boulevard and downtown.

Here are the major road impacts for the dual days of running.

Saturday

Road closures tied to the 5k race Saturday begin at 8 a.m. and generally go through 7:30 p.m., according to the city of Las Vegas.

The race begins at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson Avenue, with the route including the boulevard, Garces, Hoover and Carson avenues and Fremont Street, where the race’s finish line is located at Las Vegas Boulevard.

For that race, Las Vegas Boulevard will be completely shut to traffic downtown between Ogden and Bridger avenues between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Additionally, southbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Bridger and Hoover will be closed to vehicle traffic between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Hoover and Bridger will also close from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Of the key side street closures, Las Vegas Metro Police note the closure of Fourth Street at Fremont beginning at 9 a.m. as one of them. Fremont Street will also be closed to traffic between Las Vegas Boulevard and Maryland Parkway between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

The 10k and half-marathon are planned to begin Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on the Las Vegas Strip between Harmon and Park avenues.

This year the race is being run entirely on Las Vegas Boulevard from Russell Road on the south end to Fremont Street downtown. Closures start at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, but different sections reopen at varying times as the race progresses.

Northbound portions of the Strip will reopen by 9:45 p.m. outside of the stretch between Flamingo and Spring Mountain roads, which will reopen at 11:30 pm.. Southbound portions of the Strip will reopen by 11:30 p.m.

Interstate 15 ramp closures will be in effect from 2:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday along the resort corridor, the Nevada Department of Transportation noted. Those ramp closures include:

Between 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.: I-15 southbound flyover ramp to eastbound Spring Mountain Road; I-15 northbound offramp to Spring Mountain; I-15 southbound flyover ramp to eastbound Sahara Avenue; I-15 northbound offramp to eastbound Charleston Boulevard; and I-15 northbound offramp to eastbound Charleston.

Between 2:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: I-15 northbound offramp to eastbound Spring Mountain.

Between 3:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.: I-15 southbound flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana Avenue.

Bus system

Those who utilize the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus system also should anticipate travel impacts due to the marathon.

Several routes that travel on or through the Resort Corridor or downtown will be impacted beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. Riders should check the RTC’s website for a full list of route impacts.

Monorail

For non-runners looking to travel around the Resort Corridor without having to walk, the Las Vegas Monorail will be the only Strip transportation operating during the half-marathon and 10K race.

Rides are available for $5 for single rides and $13 for a 24 hour pass, with tickets available for purchase online and at kiosk at monorail stations.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.