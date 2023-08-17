102°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Rosen sends letter to USDOT urging award of billions for Brightline project

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 4:48 pm
 
This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline W ...
This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Brightline West via AP)
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference on June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas L ...
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference on June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas Library. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Jacky Rosen is the latest Nevada politician to urge federal transportation leaders to earmark nearly $4 billion in grants for the Las Vegas-to-Los Angeles high-speed rail project.

Brightline and the Nevada Department of Transportation earlier this year jointly applied for a $3.75 billion grant from the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant program, that would go toward the planned rail line that would span 218 miles between Southern Nevada and Southern California.

Rosen, Brightline CEO Mike Reininger, NDOT Director Tracy Larkin-Thomason and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft will be among a group of dignitaries Friday in Las Vegas pushing the federal government to award the shovel-ready project the funding boost.

The system would connect stations in Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga via high-speed rail, with a station also planned in between in the Apple Valley, and Hesperia in California. Passengers would have access into and out of L.A. via the Metrolink rail system at the Rancho Cucamonga station.

Rosen, D-Nev., sent a letter Thursday reiterating her “strong support” for the $12 billion project to the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary Pete Buttigieg, hoping they would back it similarly. Rosen requested the department fund the full $3.75 billion request in their joint application.

In the letter, Rosen also highlighted the milestones the project has hit in recent months.

— The USDOT in June awarding $25 million to go toward designing and building the Apple Valley and Hesperia stations.

— The Federal Railroad Administration in July finding no significant environmental impacts of the Apple Valley to Rancho Cucamonga portion of the rail.

— The Clark County Commission in August unanimously approving a resolution supporting the Brightline project.

This week Larkin-Thomason noted she expected the USDOT’s decision on the grant application would land in September.

Brightline would be ready to break ground on the project by the end of the year if the full grant request is approved.

“With theses key developments in mind, I urge the USDOT to support and fully fund NDOT’s application for the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant program to ensure timely construction of the high-speed rail system and labor protections at the highest level available for the project,” Rosen wrote in the letter.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
1
FBI raids home of Las Vegas telemarketer targeted in federal probe
FBI raids home of Las Vegas telemarketer targeted in federal probe
2
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
3
CARTOONS: This is what Trump does to his haters
CARTOONS: This is what Trump does to his haters
4
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
5
Still want to see U2? Tickets remain for Sphere shows
Still want to see U2? Tickets remain for Sphere shows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
LV-LA high-speed rail system moves closer to federal funding
LV-LA high-speed rail system moves closer to federal funding
Las Vegas may see first light-rail line, with federal help
Las Vegas may see first light-rail line, with federal help
Las Vegas approves 68 miles of underground transportation tunnels
Las Vegas approves 68 miles of underground transportation tunnels
RTC getting help from feds to serve historically disadvantaged communities
RTC getting help from feds to serve historically disadvantaged communities
How 900 acres of BLM land heading to auction could be developed
How 900 acres of BLM land heading to auction could be developed