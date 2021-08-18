Scooter rider killed by hit-and-run driver in northeast valley

A scooter rider was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard North near Sloan Lane struck the rider just after 2 a.m., the Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The victim was riding a Razor scooter in the right shoulder along Las Vegas Boulevard at the time.

The vehicle fled the scene after the crash “in an unknown direction, without stopping,” the Highway Patrol said.

The rider died at the scene, and will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Highway Patrol asked anyone who witnessed the crash or saw a “suspicious” vehicle with front-end damage and possible damage to its hood or front windshield near the scene between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. to contact the agency at 702-486-4100. Anonymous tips also can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.