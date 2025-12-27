55°F
Semi crash causing delays on I-15 near Primm

A semi-tractor trailer is on its side Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, on southbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 9 near Primm. (NDOT FASTCam)
A semi-tractor trailer is on its side Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, on southbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 9 near Primm. (NDOT FASTCam)
December 27, 2025 - 11:25 am
 

A rollover of a semi-tractor trailer is causing delays Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. on I-15 at mile marker 9, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

