Semi crash causing delays on I-15 near Primm
A rollover of a semi-tractor trailer is causing delays Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm.
The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. on I-15 at mile marker 9, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.