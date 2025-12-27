Semi crash causing delays on I-15 near Primm

A rollover of a semi-tractor trailer is causing delays Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm.

A semi-tractor trailer is on its side Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, on southbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 9 near Primm. (NDOT FASTCam)

A rollover of a semi-tractor trailer is causing delays Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. on I-15 at mile marker 9, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website.

