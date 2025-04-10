Semi truck stalls, interrupts Las Vegas traffic during rush hour

A semi truck is stalled and interrupting traffic in the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas.

A semi truck was stalled and interrupting traffic on the U.S. Highway 95 ramp to Interstate 15 on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

A semi truck is stalled and interrupting traffic in the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

The truck stalled on the northbound U.S. Highway 95 ramp to northbound Interstate 15 around 5:20 p.m, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene and assisting the semi truck, RTCSNV said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.