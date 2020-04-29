Semitruck overturns on I-15 in south Las Vegas Valley

All southbound lanes of I-15 are closed in Henderson after a semitruck overturned, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers investigate a gravel truck rollover Wednesday, April 29, 2020, on southbound Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Southbound Interstate 15 is closed near St. Rose Parkway after a semitruck overturned, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The truck was hauling gravel, which spilled onto the interstate. There were injuries in the crash.

No other information was immediately available. Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

