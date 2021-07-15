Series of U.S 95 lane closures, freeway shutdowns coming next week

A string of lane closures and full freeway shutdowns are slated to impact traffic on U.S. Highway 95 near downtown Las Vegas next week.

The stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two travel lanes in each direction starting Sunday for southbound traffic and June 29 for northbound through December 2022. (NDOT)

The closures will occur as part of the $40 million U.S. 95 viaduct rehabilitation project occurring in-and-around downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The nightly road impacts are as followed:

Sunday night—Monday morning

The left travel lane along U.S. 95 southbound will be closed between Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Monday night—Tuesday morning

— The left travel lane along U.S. 95 southbound will be closed between Boulder Highway and Twain from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

— The left travel lane on U.S. 95 northbound will be closed between Twain and Boulder Highway from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday night—Wednesday morning

— The Casino Center Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 northbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

— The left travel lane on U.S. 95 northbound will be closed between Twain and Boulder Highway from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday night—July 22

— U.S. 95 northbound will be closed between Las Vegas and Martin Luther King boulevards from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. July 22 to remove and install overhead freeway signs.

— The onramps to U.S. 95 northbound from Casino Center and Las Vegas boulevards will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. July 22.

July 23

— The Martin Luther King Boulevard and Interstate 15 onramps to U.S. 95 southbound will be closed from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Friday.

— U.S. 95 southbound will be closed between Martin Luther King and Las Vegas boulevards from 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. Friday to remove and install overhead freeway signs.

The overall project is aimed at extending the near-term service life of the 1.6-mile-long U.S. 95 viaduct between I-15 and Eastern Avenue, portions of which are up to 60 years ago.

Plans call for repair and pavement overlay on the 1.2 million square foot viaduct deck surface between the Union Pacific Railroad and 21st Street, as well as reconstructing the Casino Center offramp hinge and seismically retrofitting selected viaduct columns.

A new southbound auxiliary lane will also be added between I-15 and Eastern by lane restriping, with the U.S. 95 Eastern southbound offramp being widened to two lanes.

Work is occurring on the project six days per week on the stretch of U.S. 95 that averages 183,000 vehicles daily, pre-pandemic.

The project is slated to wrap up in December 2022.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.