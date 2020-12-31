Single-vehicle crash delays traffic on US 95 near downtown

Significant traffic delays were unfolding on U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas early Thursday due to a single-vehicle crash.

Traffic was delayed because of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 near Rancho. (RTC traffic camera)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the crash unfolded just after 6 a.m. in the highway’s southbound lanes at Rancho Drive, near the interchange of Interstate 15. Traffic cameras showed the freeway’s left lanes were blocked as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Commuters headed downtown will face delays.

