69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Traffic

Sisolak, Newsom promise ‘immediate relief’ for I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2021 - 7:44 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2021 - 9:27 am
Holiday weekend traffic gets heavier at the state line as vehicles move northbound on Interstat ...
Holiday weekend traffic gets heavier at the state line as vehicles move northbound on Interstate 15 from California on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Primm. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In a joint announcement with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak Sunday morning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said they will be bringing “immediate relief” to the traffic congestion on Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border.

Newsom said they will take the shoulder about five miles south of the border and make it a third lane during peak hours. The project will cost about $12 million, but Newsom says existing money will be used to complete the project. He says it will be done by Summer 2022, but a more permanent solution is still needed.

On busy weekends, such as Thanksgiving weekend, traffic can back up for 20 miles on I-15 from Primm toward the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been vocal on social media over the past few months, calling on California and federal officials to step in to develop a fix to the traffic nightmare.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Rodeo fans flout mask mandate, but state regulators are watching
Rodeo fans flout mask mandate, but state regulators are watching
2
Several moving walkways set to be removed at McCarran airport
Several moving walkways set to be removed at McCarran airport
3
COVID-19 test positivity rate jumps sharply in Clark County
COVID-19 test positivity rate jumps sharply in Clark County
4
Mask mandate to remain in place into 2022, Nevada official says
Mask mandate to remain in place into 2022, Nevada official says
5
Sisolak apologizes for Nevada’s role in Indigenous schools
Sisolak apologizes for Nevada’s role in Indigenous schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas and Henderson police were investigating a multivehicle crash that killed one person a ...
1 dead in crash in south Las Vegas
By / RJ

The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 7 p.m. at Eastern Avenue and Bluegrass Lane, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement.

(Getty Images)
Highway between Las Vegas, Phoenix reopens after fatal crash
The Associated Press

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says at least one person died in a multivehicle crash that closed the main highway route between Phoenix and Las Vegas Friday morning.