Sisolak, Newsom promise ‘immediate relief’ for I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border

In a joint announcement with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak Sunday morning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said they will be bringing “immediate relief” to the traffic congestion on Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border.

Holiday weekend traffic gets heavier at the state line as vehicles move northbound on Interstate 15 from California on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Primm. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Newsom said they will take the shoulder about five miles south of the border and make it a third lane during peak hours. The project will cost about $12 million, but Newsom says existing money will be used to complete the project. He says it will be done by Summer 2022, but a more permanent solution is still needed.

On busy weekends, such as Thanksgiving weekend, traffic can back up for 20 miles on I-15 from Primm toward the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been vocal on social media over the past few months, calling on California and federal officials to step in to develop a fix to the traffic nightmare.

