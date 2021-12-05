Sisolak, Newsom to address I-15 congestion at Nevada-California border

Plans to address the routine mileslong traffic backup on Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border will be announced Sunday morning.

Holiday weekend traffic gets heavier at the state line as vehicles move northbound on Interstate 15 from California on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Primm. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Plans to address the routine mileslong traffic backup on Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border will be announced Sunday morning.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m. Sunday at the border to announce investments being made.

On busy weekends, such as Thanksgiving weekend, traffic can back up for 20 miles on I-15 from Primm toward the Las Vegas Valley.

When questioned last month if anything was in the works to address the traffic issue, Caltrans, California’s state Department of Transportation, said nothing was planned.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been vocal on social media over the past few months, calling on California and federal officials to step in to develop a fix to the traffic nightmare.

