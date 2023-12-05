Source: Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds

It is expected that President Joe Biden will make an official announcement about the grant award Friday in Las Vegas.

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. A bipartisan congressional group from Nevada and California asked the Biden administration on Monday, April 24, 2023, to fast-track federal funds for a private company to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. (Brightline West via AP)

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project's train along Interstate 15 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project's Las Vegas station on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brightline West has been awarded $3 billion in federal funds to go toward its planned $12 billion Las Vegas-to-Los Angeles high-speed rail system, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Tuesday morning.

It is expected that President Joe Biden will make an official announcement about the grant award Friday in Las Vegas. Congress has been notified of the grant award, the source confirmed. Congress is required to be notified 72 hours ahead of an official grant announcement and the White House has already confirmed Biden is scheduled to be in Las Vegas Friday, which fits into that timeline.

Brightline and the Nevada Department of Transportation applied for the funds from $3.75 billion available from the Federal-State Partnership Program. Those grant funds are part of the U.S. infrastructure bill.

The remaining cost on the project would be paid by tax-exempt private activity bond allocations from Nevada and California and private capital.

The significant grant award pushes the high-speed rail project closest to fruition that it’s ever been in the nearly 20 years since the idea for the system was first developed.

The concept was originally presented in 2005 as a train system to run between Las Vegas and Victorville,California under the name DesertXpress. After a few name changes over the years, in 2018 Brightline West, through its parent company Fortress Investment Group, acquired the rights to the system and added a planned station in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

That opened a connection to California’s Metrolink rail system and access into and out of downtown Los Angeles.

The 218-mile trip between the planned Las Vegas station and downtown L.A. would take 2 hours and 40 minutes, according to Brightline.

Plans also call for stations in Hesperia and Apple Valley. California.

Brightline this week began adding fencing with advertisements along it at their proposed Las Vegas station, located on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond Roads. There, the company plans to build a 273,000-square-foot station on 33 of 110 acres it has under the company’s control. The station is scheduled to be two stories and feature a seven-story parking garage.

Albeit subtle, Brightline marking its first branding opportunities on the site has Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft excited at what’s to come.

“The new signage showcasing the high speed rail project is an exciting visual of what’s to come,” Naft said. “I cannot wait for the high paying union jobs and efficient transportation alternative, that we have been working towards for years to finally come to fruition. Each milestone in the process is notable and worthy of celebration.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.