Southbound I-15 reopened near Jean after fatal crash

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 8 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Interstate 15 was shut down near Jean after a fatal crash Friday night.

The single vehicle rollover crash occurred southbound on I-15 around 8 p.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Traffic was shut down in the area of the crash. NHP tweeted early Saturday I-15 had reopened.

No further information was available.

