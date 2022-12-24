45°F
Southbound I-15 reopened near Jean after fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2022 - 9:04 pm
 
Updated December 24, 2022 - 7:29 am
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Interstate 15 was shut down near Jean after a fatal crash Friday night.

The single vehicle rollover crash occurred southbound on I-15 around 8 p.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Traffic was shut down in the area of the crash. NHP tweeted early Saturday I-15 had reopened.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

