Traffic

Southbound US 93 near Apex closes from crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2023 - 7:20 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A crash on U.S. Highway 93 caused a full road closure Tuesday night on the southbound portion of highway near Frontage Road northeast of Las Vegas.

The crash was reported by the Nevada Department of Transportation at 6:45 p.m. NDOT recommended drivers use other routes.

The incident is located north of where US 93 splits from Interstate 15 near Apex.

It was not immediately known if the crash involved a fatality, or when the road would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

