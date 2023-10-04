Southbound US 93 near Apex closes from crash
It was not known how long the highway would be closed.
A crash on U.S. Highway 93 caused a full road closure Tuesday night on the southbound portion of highway near Frontage Road northeast of Las Vegas.
The crash was reported by the Nevada Department of Transportation at 6:45 p.m. NDOT recommended drivers use other routes.
The incident is located north of where US 93 splits from Interstate 15 near Apex.
It was not immediately known if the crash involved a fatality, or when the road would reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.