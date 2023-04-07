Stewart Avenue project to improve transportation options along corridor

It is the kind of project the U.S. Transportation Department had in mind for infrastructure projects worthy of receiving federal infrastructure grants.

An tentative artist rendering of what a revamped Stewart Avenue will look like following an up to $60 million upgrade project. (City of Las Vegas.)

A planned revamp of a diverse stretch of Stewart Avenue near downtown is what the U.S. Department of Transportation had in mind when it looked to award millions of dollars in infrastructure grants.

The $50 million-$60 million Complete Streets project is in the early planning stages, but once carried out will make Stewart, between Sixth Street and Nellis Boulevard, safer to travel for all modes of transportation. The funding comes mainly from a $23.9 million grant from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity federal program and a $23.9 million grant match by the city of Las Vegas.

A portion of the project east of Eastern Avenue will see protected two-way cycle paths, sidewalk widening and upgrades to make them meet ADA accessibility guidelines and the installation of prediction technologies for cyclists and pedestrians near intersections. Upgraded lighting, bus stop upgrades, landscaping, including the planting of 700 street trees, also are planned as part of the project.

The speed limit along the corridor will be reduced to 35 mph to crack down on those who speed through the area.

Transportation Department Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg toured the project area with local officials this week and got a first hand look at how important enhancing the corridor will be. She noted the planned upgrades hit many key points of emphasis at the local and federal level.

“First of all, focus on safety. Compliments to the city for taking a really data-driven approach and mapping out that that corridor is a high-crash corridor,” Trottenberg told the Review-Journal. “Also focusing on equity. A low income community, a community of color. You could see as you were taking the bus ride, it is very substandard infrastructure.”

Trottenberg cited the narrow sidewalks and the lack of quality bus shelters along the route and wide crosswalks.

About 20 percent of households in the project’s scope do not own a vehicle, and 35 percent of residents use an alternate mode of travel, such as walking, cycling and taking the bus, according to Joey Paskey, deputy director of the Las Vegas public works department.

“We need to make sure that they (residents) have access to those modes of transportation,” Paskey said. “They need to be able to walk, bike and use transit and right now it’s an autocentric corridor. It’s really important that we provide them with all of the things that they need.”

A big focus on improving safety along the corridor is that area transitions between mainly residential to largely commercial, with eight schools along the stretch of Stewart.

“Students are crossing a 100 foot right of way,” Trottenberg said. “Which is an extraordinary safety challenge and compliments for taking it on. I think the project will be really transformational.”

Stewart ranges in width along the corridor between 65 feet and 100 feet along the 4.5-mile stretch.

“A 100-foot-wide road is a highway,” Trottenberg said. “One you can see is not safely designed for pedestrians and cyclists. It’s ripe for reinvention.”

Design on the project is slated to begin later this year, once the federal grant is received by the city. Then an environmental study must conducted before construction can begin. Because of all the moving parts, a definite timeline on the project wasn’t yet available.

Rep. Susie Lee, who also took part in the tour, said the project is a prime example of what’s needed to increase the safety of all road users in Southern Nevada.

“This is all about making our streets safer,” Lee said. “This is an investment as part of the Infrastructure and Investment in Jobs Act that legislation passed. Getting that money into our state is what this is about. As you can see this is an incredible partnership, state, local entities and federal.”

