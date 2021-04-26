Stretch of 215 Beltway to be 1 lane in each direction for 20 days

A stretch of the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas is set to be reduced to one travel lane in each direction for 20 days starting this weekend.

An artist rendering of what the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange will look like when complete in 2024. (Courtesy: NDOT.)

A stretch of the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas is set to be reduced to one travel lane in each direction for 20 days starting this weekend.

The beltway between Grand Montecito Parkway and Sky Pointe Drive will operate with one lane open in each direction between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. May 22, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Crews will replace a 20-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall portion of the precast concrete box drainage channel located below the freeway during the temporary lane reduction.

The work is part of the final phase of the $155 million Centennial Bowl project that’s slated to wrap up in 2024.

“Suggested alternate routes for eastbound 215 Beltway call for exiting at Durango Drive, heading southbound to Ann Road, traveling eastbound to access northbound U.S. Highway 95 and exiting at the ramp connecting northbound U.S. 95 to the eastbound 215,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia in a statement. “Westbound traffic, meanwhile, can turn right at the Sky Pointe Drive intersection then left onto Sky Pointe, accessing northbound U.S. 95 via the onramp at Buffalo Drive, continuing northbound on U.S. 95 and exiting at Durango Drive before traveling southbound to the 215.”

When complete, the Centennial Bowl project will add new direct freeway-to-freeway connections for higher travel speeds and a safer commute that eliminates stop-and-go surface street navigation. New direct freeway connections include U.S. 95 southbound to the 215 westbound; the 215 westbound to U.S. 95 northbound; and the 215 eastbound to U.S. 95 northbound.

Additionally, a multi-use recreational trail will be added along the northside of the 215 from Grand Montecito to Tenaya Way and several miles of new bike lanes and sidewalks are included in the plans. Oso Blanca will also be realigned, linking it with Centennial Center Boulevard, and Lone Mountain Road will be widened between Tenaya and Rancho Drive.

Funded by a combination of state, federal and county funds, the project will create nearly 1,700 direct, indirect, and induced local jobs, according to NDOT.

Once complete the Centennial Bowl will be one of the state’s largest interchanges with 20 total bridges over three decks.

“This project helps create a reliable transportation network enhancing cultural and economic opportunities in the northwest Las Vegas valley,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a statement.. “It also improves accessibility, mobility, and safety for residents and businesses.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.