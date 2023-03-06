54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Stretch of Summerlin Parkway down to 1 lane until early April

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2023 - 9:13 am
 
Vehicles travel on Summerlin Parkway as rain comes down over the Las Vegas Valley on July 26, 2 ...
Vehicles travel on Summerlin Parkway as rain comes down over the Las Vegas Valley on July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Motorists should brace for traffic problems as work on Summerlin Parkway continues.

Summerlin Parkway eastbound between the 215 Beltway and Anasazi Drive will be reduced to one lane through April 5 as part of the pavement improvement and guardrail repair project, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph through the work area.

The project kicked off last month and is slated to run through August. Work will take place on Summerlin Parkway between the Beltway and Buffalo Drive.

Project details include replacing the stretch of road, installing upgraded LED lighting and replacing overhead sign structures.

A landscaping project also is occurring along the stretch in the shoulders and median. Much of that work is related to replacing dead and dying pine trees that were affected by bark beetles and overly dense planting, NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said last month.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
2
CARTOONS: The one good reason to still wear a mask
CARTOONS: The one good reason to still wear a mask
3
Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding
Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding
4
Rock legend Valli started as a Lover in Vegas
Rock legend Valli started as a Lover in Vegas
5
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Pair of road upgrade projects set to begin on Summerlin Parkway
Pair of road upgrade projects set to begin on Summerlin Parkway
Summerlin Parkway/215 interchange set for major overhaul
Summerlin Parkway/215 interchange set for major overhaul
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
Brightline West agrees to build wildlife crossings along I-15
Brightline West agrees to build wildlife crossings along I-15
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
Brightline enters into deal with rail unions for LV-LA train system
Brightline enters into deal with rail unions for LV-LA train system