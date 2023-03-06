Stretch of Summerlin Parkway down to 1 lane until early April

Motorists should brace for traffic problems as work on Summerlin Parkway continues.

Vehicles travel on Summerlin Parkway as rain comes down over the Las Vegas Valley on July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Summerlin Parkway eastbound between the 215 Beltway and Anasazi Drive will be reduced to one lane through April 5 as part of the pavement improvement and guardrail repair project, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph through the work area.

The project kicked off last month and is slated to run through August. Work will take place on Summerlin Parkway between the Beltway and Buffalo Drive.

Project details include replacing the stretch of road, installing upgraded LED lighting and replacing overhead sign structures.

A landscaping project also is occurring along the stretch in the shoulders and median. Much of that work is related to replacing dead and dying pine trees that were affected by bark beetles and overly dense planting, NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said last month.

