Summerlin motorists beware: 215 stretch set for full 24-hour closure

Traffic moves on the 215 Beltway northbound near Flamingo Road on Sept. 7, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A portion of the 215 Beltway in Summerlin is slated for a full-day shutdown next week.

Starting at 9 p.m. Feb. 28 until 9 p.m. March 1, 215 between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road will close to traffic, Clark County announced Wednesday.

The around-the-clock closure is needed for crews to pour concrete decking for the under-construction Peace Way bridge over the beltway. The work is part of the $19.8 million project, which includes construction of the bridge to connect Peace Way at Fort Apache Road west of the 215 and Chessie Court east of the Beltway.

During the closure 215 southbound lane reductions will begin as far north as Town Center Drive with northbound reductions starting as far south as Sunset Road.

Clark County advises motorists to expect delays in the area and to use Fort Apache to access the 215 at Flamingo for northbound travel. For southbound travel it is recommended drivers access the 215 at Tropicana.

The same stretch in December saw a full weekend closure while crews installed girders for the bridge.

Other work on the project includes roadway rehabilitation on Peace Way between Hualapai Way to Cimarron Road and curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements. A new traffic signal is also planned for Hualapai and Peace ways.

The project kicked off in June 2024 and is scheduled for completion this summer.

