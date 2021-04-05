66°F
Traffic

Summerlin Parkway lane closure continues to impact traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 10:14 am
 
Updated April 6, 2021 - 9:05 am
A sign for Summerlin on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov ...
A sign for Summerlin on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Motorists traveling on Summerlin Parkway can expect traffic impacts to continue Tuesday due to a two-day road project.

A 2-mile stretch of eastbound Summerlin Parkway between Anasazi and Town Center Drives will continue to have one travel lane closed through 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The offramps to Anasazi and Town Center also will be closed during the work period.

The temporary closure, which started Monday at 8 a.m., is needed for a nearly $180,000 paving improvement project, according to Tony Illia, NDOT spokesperson.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

