Summerlin Parkway lane closure continues to impact traffic
Motorists traveling on Summerlin Parkway can expect traffic impacts to continue Tuesday due to a two-day road project.
A 2-mile stretch of eastbound Summerlin Parkway between Anasazi and Town Center Drives will continue to have one travel lane closed through 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The offramps to Anasazi and Town Center also will be closed during the work period.
The temporary closure, which started Monday at 8 a.m., is needed for a nearly $180,000 paving improvement project, according to Tony Illia, NDOT spokesperson.
