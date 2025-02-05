Sunset Road near Boulder Highway reopens early following storm drain upgrade

Pedestrian struck by car while crossing street outside of a crosswalk

Tropicana Avenue to see series of closures in Las Vegas

Crews carry out storm drain work on Sunset Road near Boulder Highway in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

Sunset Road near Boulder Highway in Henderson reopened Monday, days earlier than originally planned.

The road has been undergoing a storm drain improvement project since November and wrapped up eight days early after crews carried out double shifts to lessen effects on nearby residents, the city of Henderson announced Monday.

The work is aimed at addressing flooding issues during times of heavy rains and is part of the major Reimagine Boulder Highway project.

The $172 million project occurring on a 7.5-mile stretch of Boulder Highway kicked off in August in Henderson. The project is expected to take about three years to complete and covers a stretch of Boulder Highway between Wagon Wheel Drive and Tulip Falls Drive near Gibson Road.

The project includes portions of Boulder Highway that are now three lanes in each direction being decreased to two lanes in each direction; bus service will be moved to the road’s center; dedicated bike lanes will be added along the side of the road; sidewalks will be widened and signalized mid-block crossings will be added. The project also will include additional turn lanes to remove exiting traffic from mainline traffic.

The project will not only streamline vehicular traffic along the route, but also increase safety.

Twenty-three people died on Henderson roads between 2018 and 2023, with six of those deaths occurring on Boulder Highway.

Work is occurring between 6 a.m. and 4 p..m. on multiple stretches of the highway including between Wagon Wheel Drive and Greenway Road where one lane in each direction is open. Crews are carrying out median paving for the center-run bus service, adding concrete driveways and installing traffic signal and streetlight conduit.

Crews also are working on the stretch between Greenway and Water Street, between 6 a.m.-4 p.m. and 8 p.m.-6 a.m. The work includes traffic signal infrastructure, grading and concrete work tied to the bus lanes.

A third segment is being worked on is on Boulder Highway between Wagon Wheel Drive and Greenway Road. Median paving and traffic signal and streetlight work is part of this stretch of the project.

One travel lane in each direction is open during work hours between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.