104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Traffic

‘Suspicious item’ leads police to close roads in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 11:17 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have closed some roads in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood as they investigate a “suspicious item” found on a sidewalk.

Police said in an email that the suspicious device was found near Mount Hood Street and Casa Loma Avenue, near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood boulevards.

“There are road closures in the immediate area,” police wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MGM Resorts spinoff sold in $17B deal
MGM Resorts spinoff sold in $17B deal
2
Man scales 600-foot Strip hotel to protest new COVID mask mandate
Man scales 600-foot Strip hotel to protest new COVID mask mandate
3
Raiders part ways with three more front-office executives
Raiders part ways with three more front-office executives
4
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
5
Nevada reports more deaths as COVID delta variant spreads
Nevada reports more deaths as COVID delta variant spreads
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST