‘Suspicious item’ leads police to close roads in northeast Las Vegas

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have closed some roads in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood as they investigate a “suspicious item” found on a sidewalk.

Police said in an email that the suspicious device was found near Mount Hood Street and Casa Loma Avenue, near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood boulevards.

“There are road closures in the immediate area,” police wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

