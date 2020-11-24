Targeted Thanksgiving week traffic enforcement planned on I-15

Despite new rounds of COVID-19 regulations going into effect in each state, the border of Nevada and California near Primm remains open to traffic.

Traffic is seen on Interstate 15 in Southern California, about seven miles south of Primm, in this August file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said it’s business as usual with all borders with neighboring states remaining open to vehicle traffic, including the crucial artery linking Las Vegas and Southern California.

As was the case in March when the first COVID-19 regulations went into effect in Las Vegas, motorists have been inquiring about the status of the border.

In fact, NHP and the California Highway Patrol are teaming up on a holiday safety effort on Interstate 15 focusing on the busy stretch of highway linking the two states.

With 45,000 vehicles entering Nevada on I-15 northbound on an average day, traffic volume is expected to increase with Thanksgiving, as it’s one of the busiest travel days of the year, Buratczuk said. The joint effort is being conducted to increase overall safety and to have no fatalities on the roads this Thanksgiving week.

“Both NHP and CHP will concentrate enforcement efforts near the Primm and St. Rose Parkway,” Buratczuk said in a statement. “Travelers are reminded from Primm, Nevada to St. Rose Parkway is designated a ‘Zero Tolerance’ zone. Even the most minor traffic infraction will be enforced on this busy holiday week.”

CHP will concentrate its efforts on the California side of I-15, which will include the use of a fixed-wing aircraft measuring speed from above.

The portion of I-15 was once noted as one of the deadliest stretches of highway in the country but collaborative efforts such as this week’s have helped reduce fatal crashes on the stretch.

Troopers will target speeders and distracted drivers during the week.

“All traffic violations will be enforced no matter the severity,” Buratczuk said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.