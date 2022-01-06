Tractor-trailer crash closes parts of I-15

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which left lumber spilled across multiple lanes of traffic.

Traffic is blocked on Interstate 15 south of the Las Vegas Strip after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled lumber across multiple lanes of traffic.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said in a tweet on Thursday afternoon that troopers are currently investigating the crash, which involved a tractor towing a flatbed trailer that was hauling lumber.

The westbound Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road transition ramp from the 215 Beltway is blocked, Highway Patrol said. The northbound I-15 Russel Road offramp is blocked as well.

