62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Traffic

Tractor-trailer crash closes parts of I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2022 - 3:15 pm
 
Updated January 6, 2022 - 3:22 pm
(Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)
(Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)
(Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)
(Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)

Traffic is blocked on Interstate 15 south of the Las Vegas Strip after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled lumber across multiple lanes of traffic.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said in a tweet on Thursday afternoon that troopers are currently investigating the crash, which involved a tractor towing a flatbed trailer that was hauling lumber.

The westbound Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road transition ramp from the 215 Beltway is blocked, Highway Patrol said. The northbound I-15 Russel Road offramp is blocked as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
2
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
3
Derek Carr’s moment of truth arrives after 8 years
Derek Carr’s moment of truth arrives after 8 years
4
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
5
2 charged with murder in Laughlin casino brawl
2 charged with murder in Laughlin casino brawl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST