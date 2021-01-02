Traffic alerts for Kyle Canyon Road, I-15 at Primm

Mount Charleston is the popular place to be this holiday weekend.

Traffic is backed up for 12 miles on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (NDOT FASTCam)

Mount Charleston is still the place to be this holiday weekend.

Traffic on Kyle Canyon Road is being diverted northbound at Deer Creek Highway junction because of overcrowding of vehicles, the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday. The road was closed temporarily on New Year’s Day for the same issue.

With the weekend winding down and visitors heading out of town, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has also issued a travel alert for southbound Interstate 15 on Saturday afternoon.

The RTC says traffic is slow from Jean through Primm, and travelers should plan for major delays as the 12-mile backup to the Nevada-California line remains.