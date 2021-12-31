Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline

The Regional Transportation Commission advised motorists to check their tires and bring food and water on any trips to Southern California this evening.

Traffic heading to Southern California is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 near the stateline on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2020. (RTC Cameras)

Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2020. (RTC Cameras)

Traffic from Las Vegas to Southern California is quickly backing up as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The agency said in a tweet just after 2 p.m. that there was already a 16-mile backup on Interstate 15 near the California-Nevada stateline, adding that drivers should check their tires before leaving and make sure to bring food and water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

