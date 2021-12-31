50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Traffic

Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2021 - 4:56 pm
 
Traffic heading to Southern California is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 near the statel ...
Traffic heading to Southern California is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 near the stateline on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2020. (RTC Cameras)
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 30, 202 ...
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2020. (RTC Cameras)

Traffic from Las Vegas to Southern California is quickly backing up as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The agency said in a tweet just after 2 p.m. that there was already a 16-mile backup on Interstate 15 near the California-Nevada stateline, adding that drivers should check their tires before leaving and make sure to bring food and water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
2
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
3
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
4
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
5
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST