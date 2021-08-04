Traffic closures set for slain NHP trooper’s funeral procession

The memorial service for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Central Church in Henderson.

Bystanders watch a procession moving the body of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May to Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The front car was May’s patrol vehicle, decorated with signatures and notes of support and sympathy. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Expect temporary road closures Friday for the funeral procession for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May.

The procession will begin around 9:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. It will proceed to southbound Interstate 15 before exiting east at Spring Mountain Road. It will then go south on Las Vegas Boulevard before heading east on I-215, going north on U.S. Highway 95 and exiting at Russell Road to arrive at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

The memorial service for May will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.

After the service, the procession will return to U.S. 95, heading back to westbound I-215 and exit at Warm Springs Road to head to Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., where May will be laid to rest.

⚠️This Friday, there will be rolling, temporary road closures for the procession of @NHPSouthernComm Trooper Micah May. Here is a map of the route and approximate times. You are encouraged to come and show your support along the route where it is safe to do so.💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/3dbVCc3uEF — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 4, 2021

May, 46, died Thursday after he was struck by a car July 27 during a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 15. The 13-year veteran of Highway Patrol was hit while attempting to deploy “stop sticks” intended to puncture a stolen vehicle’s tires on I-15 near Sahara Avenue, according to the Highway Patrol.

After he was hit, the Metropolitan Police Department airlifted May in a police helicopter to University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition until his death.

