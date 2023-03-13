Traffic deaths down in Nevada, region in ’23

As of March 3, 39 people had been killed in traffic-related incidents in the state.

In this Jan. 17, 2023, file photo, Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at 975 E. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In this Sept. 15, 2022, file photo, Nevada State Police investigate a fatal crash on the northern 215 Beltway by Hualapai Way in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The number of people killed in vehicle crashes in Nevada in 2023 is down almost 24 percent over the same time period last year, and it’s down even more in the Las Vegas Valley, according to state police.

As of March 3, police said, 39 people had been killed in traffic-related incidents in the state. That’s down 24.53 percent over the 51 fatalities recorded in the same time frame in 2022, according to numbers released Monday by the Nevada State Police.

In Clark County, there were 29 fatalities between Jan. 1 and March 3, compared with 42 over the same time period in 2022. That’s a drop of almost 31 percent.

The top contributing factors in the 2023 fatalities were impairment and speeding, police said.

Ten pedestrians were killed between Jan. 1 and March 3 in Clark County, compared with 14 the year before.

Four motorcyclists were killed in 2023 compared with six in 2022, and one bicyclist was killed in 2023 compared with one the year before.

