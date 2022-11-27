Traffic is backed up for 16 miles on southbound I-15

Drivers head south to California on Interstate 15 near Jean on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Drivers head south to California on Interstate 15 near Jean on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Traffic is backed up for 16 miles on Interstate 15 from the Nevada-California state border as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas.

Highway cameras show huge backups on I-15 in Jean about 10 miles from the California state line. Cameras showing mile markers 9 and 12 showed what appeared to be a parking lot situation on the highway.

A tweet posted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada at 11:30 a.m. reported that the backup was 16 miles.

Traffic does appear to ease up slightly near mile marker 5, but the snarl resumes as the interstate approaches the California border, particularly at mile marker 1.

A sign at I-15 at Russell Road in Las Vegas indicated at 12:25 p.m. that the drive time from Russell to Primm was 92 minutes, while the drive to the California inspection station was 111 minutes — far longer than the drive on a regular day with average traffic.

Meanwhile, at Harry Reid International Airport, it was busy but not unusual for a typical Sunday.

“Busy, steady stream of people but nothing unexpected,” said airport spokesperson Joe Rajchel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.