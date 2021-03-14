68°F
Traffic

Traffic jams return to I-15 at California-Nevada border

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2021 - 2:30 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2021 - 3:30 pm
(Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Spring is emerging in Southern Nevada, and so are traffic jams on southbound Interstate 15 in at the California-Nevada border at Primm.

Traffic was backed up for 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

A fatal crash is likely contributing to the traffic jam. Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened on the interstate this morning.

Nearly a month ago, on a non-holiday weekend, traffic clogged the interstate south of Las Vegas.

Traffic volume was slow at the border during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic but the volume has been steadily increasing since June, eventually eclipsing 2019’s total in October.

