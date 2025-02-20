Transportation secretary lauds Brightline West project, slams California high-speed rail project

Brightline West’s Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail project was lauded Thursday by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who also slammed the California Central Valley rail line.

FILE—Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon/File)

A rendering of the interior of a premium quality car of a Siemens Mobility American Pioneer 220 train, which will be used on Brightline West's Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail line. (Brightline West)

A rendering of the interior of a party car of a Siemens Mobility American Pioneer 220 train, which will be used on Brightline West's Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail line. (Brightline West)

A rendering of a Siemens Mobility American Pioneer 220 train, which will be used on Brightline West's Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail line. (Brightline West)

Brightline West’s Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail project was lauded Thursday by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, while the newly appointed official slammed the California Central Valley rail line.

During a Thursday morning news conference in Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, Duffy announced that he has called for a review of the California High-Speed Rail Authority, to determine if billions in federal funding for the San Francisco to Los Angeles project should remain committed.

‘Appears to be on budget, on time’

Despite Duffy’s doubts of the Central Valley Rail line, he had high praise of Brightline West’s planned $12 billion, 218-mile high-speed rail project between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, California.

“The project from L.A. to Las Vegas, it appears that project is going well,” Duffy said Thursday. “High-speed rail that again connects two big cities, takes people off the road and out of the air and moves them more quickly. It appears to be on budget, on time. Those are the projects that I think taxpayers are willing to invest in.”

Brightline’s project was awarded a $3 billion grant last year by the Federal Railroad Administration. The remaining $9 billion of the project’s anticipated costs will be paid for by a mix of private equity contributions and debt taken on by Brightline West.

Brightline West also has $5.5 billion in private activity bonding authority to raise funding for the project. Private activity bonds are a debt instrument that allows private entities to benefit from tax-exempt municipal bonds.

On Thursday Brightline West priced bonds it is selling to raise $2.5 billion for the project. The offering includes two bond sales, $1.85 billion in private activity bonds from California and $625 million from Nevada.

Criticism of California High-Speed Rail Authority

A news release issued Thursday by the U.S. DOT on the planned CHSRA review notes the entire L.A. to S.F. project was planned to cost $33 billion and be completed by 2020.

The release further stated that just a portion of the line between Merced and Bakersfield, California would cost more than the original project budget and that the delayed project’s latest estimated cost is closer to $106 billion.

“For too long, taxpayers have subsidized the massively over-budget and delayed California High-Speed Rail project,” Duffy said in a statement. “President Trump is right that this project is in dire need of an investigation. That is why I am directing my staff to review and determine whether the CHSRA has followed through on the commitments it made to receive billions of dollars in federal funding. If not, I will have to consider whether that money could be given to deserving infrastructure projects elsewhere in the United States.”

Four stations planned

Earlier this month, the Nevada Department of Transportation said it expects construction on Brightline West to begin in the coming months. Once work begins, the project is expected to take four years to construct.

The project will be built in nine segments, with each one a separate contract. Work is scheduled to occur across multiple segments concurrently, to maximize time. Thirty-four miles of rail will be built in Nevada. The system will run in the Interstate 15 right-of-way.

Four stations are planned for the project, including one in Southern Nevada, to be located on Las Vegas Boulevard between Blue Diamond and Warm Springs roads. Another station is planned for Rancho Cucamonga, where riders can transfer onto the California’s Metrolink rail line, which will allow riders to travel between downtown L.A.

It is expected that a ride between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga will take about two hours. A one-way ride is estimated to cost $119 for a standard class ticket and $133 for a premium cabin ticket.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.