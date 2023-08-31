Trio of I-15 closures planned for next week near resort corridor

Three overnight closures on a portion of Interstate 15 are scheduled for next week as part of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana interchange project.

Construction is underway on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue on Jan. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Three overnight closures on a portion of Interstate 15 are scheduled for next week as part of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana interchange project.

The closures of northbound I-15 are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Each nightly closure will begin at 9 p.m. and run through 5 a.m. the following day between Russell and Flamingo roads.

The first two closures are needed to install girders on the new Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15. The last closure is necessary for the installation of an “active traffic management” gantry.

Motorists on northbound I-15 will be diverted to Russell, then west to Decatur Boulevard, north to Flamingo and back to I-15.

A total of 10 active traffic management signs (five northbound and five southbound) will be installed as part of the I-15/Tropicana interchange project.

“The full-colored LED signs provide next-generation, real-time driver information to prepare motorists for upcoming incidents and lane restrictions,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement. “The system will assist drivers entering and exiting the resort corridor on I-15.”

The following week, northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes under Tropicana on Sept. 11, Sept. 12, Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 — between 9 p.m. on each date and 5 a.m. the following morning — for deck panel installation on the new bridge.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.