94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Trio of I-15 closures planned for next week near resort corridor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 9:32 am
 
Construction is underway on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue on Jan. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
Construction is underway on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue on Jan. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Three overnight closures on a portion of Interstate 15 are scheduled for next week as part of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana interchange project.

The closures of northbound I-15 are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Each nightly closure will begin at 9 p.m. and run through 5 a.m. the following day between Russell and Flamingo roads.

The first two closures are needed to install girders on the new Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15. The last closure is necessary for the installation of an “active traffic management” gantry.

Motorists on northbound I-15 will be diverted to Russell, then west to Decatur Boulevard, north to Flamingo and back to I-15.

A total of 10 active traffic management signs (five northbound and five southbound) will be installed as part of the I-15/Tropicana interchange project.

“The full-colored LED signs provide next-generation, real-time driver information to prepare motorists for upcoming incidents and lane restrictions,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement. “The system will assist drivers entering and exiting the resort corridor on I-15.”

The following week, northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes under Tropicana on Sept. 11, Sept. 12, Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 — between 9 p.m. on each date and 5 a.m. the following morning — for deck panel installation on the new bridge.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders lose young LB to Seahawks
Raiders lose young LB to Seahawks
2
TikTok star shows the world her life as Henderson golf course cart girl
TikTok star shows the world her life as Henderson golf course cart girl
3
Raiders keep 3 QBs on roster; complete list of cuts
Raiders keep 3 QBs on roster; complete list of cuts
4
Sphere debuts U2 display ahead of ‘Achtung Baby’ shows
Sphere debuts U2 display ahead of ‘Achtung Baby’ shows
5
Oakland, MLB in spat over A’s temporary home after 2024
Oakland, MLB in spat over A’s temporary home after 2024
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
I-15 to close overnight near the Strip
I-15 to close overnight near the Strip
Tropicana Avenue to close overnight near south Strip
Tropicana Avenue to close overnight near south Strip
215 widening project underway near I-15 in south valley
215 widening project underway near I-15 in south valley
Yet another I-15 road project planned for stretch north of Las Vegas
Yet another I-15 road project planned for stretch north of Las Vegas
Summerlin Parkway road project heads toward completion
Summerlin Parkway road project heads toward completion
California to open ‘part-time’ lane on southbound I-15
California to open ‘part-time’ lane on southbound I-15