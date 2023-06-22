Trio of I-15 marathon work weekends begins Friday

A stretch of Interstate 15 between downtown and North Las Vegas is set for multiple weekends worth of road improvements and lane reductions.

The work, running during three weekends between Friday and mid July, is part of an ongoing repaving project occurring on the I-15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Craig Road, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Friday-Monday

The first of three planned weekends of marathon road work starts this weekend, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and running until 5 a.m. Monday on I-15 northbound between the Spaghetti Bowl and Washington Avenue.

The stretch will be reduced to one travel lane for the weekend, to allow crews to work on bridges over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Bonanza Road, D Street and Washington Avenue.

July 7-July 10

Between 8 p.m. July 7 and 5 a.m. July 10, both directions of I-15 will be reduced to one lane at Lake Mead Boulevard.

July 14-July 16

Between 8 p.m. July 14 and 5 a.m. July 16, I-15 southbound will be reduced to one lane for one mile between Washington and the Spaghetti Bowl.

Crews will work on the I-15 bridges over Washington, D and F streets, Bonanza, and the railroad tracks during this closure.

“These lane restrictions are necessary as crews undertake the installation of a thin bond overlay on multiple bridges along I-15,” Justin Hopkins, NDOT spokesman said in a statement. “The process involves two applications of the overlay, requiring a temporary closure of traffic on the bridge surface between the applications.”

The main purpose of the planned work is to improve traction on the bridges, Hopkins added.

Motorists can expect heavy traffic backups in the areas of the marathon work during the three weekends.

